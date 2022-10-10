Moelis appoints Polhemus as managing director

Most recently, Polhemus served as a managing director and head of Western region investment banking at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company provides strategic advice and solutions to clients that include corporations, governments and financial sponsors

The firm has offices in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, has named Rick Polhemus as a managing director. He is based in San Francisco.

Most recently, Polhemus served as a managing director and head of Western region investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-president of Moelis & Company, said in a statement: “In the current environment, companies across a broad range of sectors are responding to important themes such as digitalization and sustainability. Rick’s extensive experience helping companies navigate the changing landscape of technology and energy transition make him well-placed to collaborate with our strong team of bankers to help clients grow and shape their businesses for the future.”

Moelis & Company provides strategic advice and solutions to clients that include corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The firm has offices in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.