Moelis appoints Trauber as chairman and global head of energy and clean technology

Investment bank Moelis has named Stephen Trauber as chairman and global head of energy and clean technology.

Based in Houston, Trauber will lead the firm’s global efforts in this space.

Most recently, he was vice chairman and global co-head of natural resources and clean energy transition at Citi. Prior to Citi, Trauber was vice chairman and global head of energy at UBS Investment Bank.

Also, effective March 4, senior energy bankers Muhammad Laghari and Alexander Burpee will join as managing directors in Houston. Previously, both worked at Guggenheim where they were senior managing directors in the energy investment banking group.

In a statement, Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO at Moelis said, “We continue to strengthen our business across key sectors to enhance the innovative advice and solutions we provide our clients. I look forward to reuniting with Steve and know that our established global energy franchise and our dedicated clean technology effort will greatly benefit from his deep experience building teams that foster growth. Investing in our energy efforts and delivering our expanded expertise to clients around the world remains a key strategic focus at Moelis.”

Moelis has locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.