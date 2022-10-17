Mollitiam invests in crane and rigging services provider Extreme Crane

Extreme Crane is Mollitiam’s third platform investment with previous investments in industrial services and waste management.

Mollitiam Holdings has acquired a majority ownership stake in Virginia-based Extreme Crane, a provider of crane and rigging services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Kevin and his team have built a very successful business with a great reputation and we are excited to work with them to execute their growth plans,” stated Larry Rovin, a managing partner of Mollitiam, in a statement. “We see Extreme Crane as the foundation upon which we will build a leading crane service company in the region. We intend to see this business grow and prosper as we add equipment, services, customers, and attract the highest quality employees.”

Extreme Crane is Mollitam’s third platform investment with previous investments in industrial services and waste management.

Mollitiam Holdings invests in lower to middle market opportunities within infrastructure construction, industrial services, logistics, transportation, and waste management.

Mollitiam is based in Florida.