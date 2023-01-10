Monogram Health nabs $375m

Monogram will use the funding to continue to deploy the company’s in-home kidney and polychronic care delivery model as well as clinical services

Nashville-based Monogram Health, a provider of in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, has secured $375 million of new funding. The backers include CVS Health, Cigna Ventures, Humana, Memorial Hermann Health System, SCAN, TPG Capital, Frist Cressey Ventures, Heritage Group, Pura Vida Investments, and Norwest Venture Partners.

Monogram will use the funding to continue to deploy the company’s in-home kidney and polychronic care delivery model as well as its clinical services, which include complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management.

“Monogram is bringing an innovative, integrated approach to in-home care delivery that is increasing access and engagement, lowering cost, and driving better outcomes for patients managing chronic kidney disease,” said Todd Sisitsky, president of TPG and co-managing partner of TPG Capital in a statement.

BofA Securities acted as sole placement agent and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as legal counsel to Monogram in connection with the transaction.