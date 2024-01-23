Monomoy Capital buys road services provider EnviroTech

EnviroTech Services was founded by Roger Knoph in 1989.

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired Greeley, Colorado-based EnviroTech Services, a provider of road surface products and road maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our team is enthusiastic about welcoming EnviroTech to the Monomoy portfolio and collaborating closely with the company’s management team,” said Monomoy Managing Director Mel Bartoul in a statement. “With its extensive service footprint, impressive infrastructure and history of remarkable growth, we believe EnviroTech is well positioned for continued expansion with Monomoy’s resources and partnership.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to Monomoy and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. provided financing for the transaction. Integris Partners served as financial advisor and Sherman & Howard LLC served as legal counsel to EnviroTech.

Monomoy Capital Partners invests in middle-market businesses. The firm has $3 billion in assets under management.