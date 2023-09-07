Monomoy Capital collects $300m for second credit opportunities fund

Monomoy Credit Opportunities Fund II is focused on first lien term loans and senior secured notes of lower-middle market and mid-market businesses in the secondary market.

Monomoy Capital Partners has raised $300 million for its second credit opportunities fund.

Monomoy Credit Opportunities Fund II is focused on first lien term loans and senior secured notes of lower-middle market and mid-market businesses in the secondary market.

MCOF II’s limited partners include family offices, public pension plans, foundations and endowments.

“We are grateful for the continued confidence and loyalty of our existing LP base and more than pleased to welcome new investors to support our second Credit Opportunities Fund,” said Monomoy Partner and Head of Credit Strategies David Robbins in a statement. “The market is well-aligned to drive continued attractive opportunities for this strategy, particularly within our sectors of expertise.”

Based in New York City, Monomoy Capital Partners has $3 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on manufacturing and distribution businesses across industrial and consumer product sectors in North America and Europe.