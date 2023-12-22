Monomoy Capital Partners to buy manufacturer Waupaca Foundry

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

Waupaca Foundry will continue to be led by President, CEO and COO Michael Nikolai

Monomoy Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Waupaca Foundry Inc, a Wisconsin-based supplier of cast and machined iron castings. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Waupaca Foundry has made tremendous advancements during its time with Proterial, and we are enthusiastic about building on that momentum as we establish our partnership with the company,” said Monomoy Founding Partner and Co-CEO Dan Collin in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside Mike and the Waupaca team to leverage our operational resources to unlock continued growth.”

BMO Capital Markets Corp. provided debt financing for the transaction.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. also served as financial advisor to Monomoy with respect to the transaction, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel. JPMorgan Securities LLC and Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisors, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Waupaca Foundry.

Monomoy invests in the middle market. Currently, the firm has $3 billion in assets under management across a family of investment funds.