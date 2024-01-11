Monomoy to sell manufacturer Sportech to Patrick Industries

Baird served as financial advisor to Sportech and Monomoy with respect to the transaction

Monomoy invests in the middle market

Monomoy has $3 billion in assets under management

Monomoy Capital Partners has agreed to sell Sportech, an Elk River, Minnesota-based provider of cab components and assemblies for OEM customers, to Patrick Industries Inc. No financial terms were closed.

Monomoy invested in Sportech in 2019.

“Sportech’s growth underscores the unique strength of our closely integrated teams and their commitment to our supportive approach as companies make the leap from a family- or founder-led operation to an enterprise with even broader scale and breadth,” said Monomoy Founding Partner and Co-CEO Dan Collin in a statement. “We are honored to have worked alongside the company’s management team to exceed the goals we outlined together, and we are confident they are well-equipped for continued success as they join the Patrick family of brands.”

Baird served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Sportech and Monomoy with respect to the transaction.

