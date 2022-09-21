Monroe Capital adds three to business development team

Joining the team are Brian Dutzar, serving as director and based in Chicago; Mark Friedrich, serving as managing director and based in Los Angeles; and Brian Lee, serving as director and based in New York.

Prior to Monroe, Dutzar was an executive director at Perella Weinberg Partners/Agility

Friedrich was a sales executive at Western Asset Management Company

Lee is a former regional director at Ashmore Group

Monroe Capital expanded its business development team with three hires. Joining the team are Brian Dutzar, serving as director and based in Chicago; Mark Friedrich, serving as managing director and based in Los Angeles; and Brian Lee, serving as director and based in New York.

Prior to Monroe, Dutzar was an executive director at Perella Weinberg Partners/Agility. He also served as managing director at Man Investments responsible for business development for their suite of alternative investment products. Dutzar began his career at Wells Fargo.

Prior to Monroe, Friedrich was a sales executive with Western Asset Management Company focusing on institutional relationships in the Western US region. Prior to Western Asset Management Company, he was a senior vice president at Nuveen. He also held prior roles at WisdomTree, Goldman Sachs and Applied Materials.

Prior to Monroe, Lee was a regional director at Ashmore Group. Prior to Ashmore Group, Lee was an associate for Lazard.

“We are thrilled to add Brian, Mark and Brian to the Business Development efforts at Monroe Capital,” said Ted Koenig, chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital, in a statement. “They bring many years of experience and relationships within the limited partner community to Monroe and we are excited to have them.”

Monroe Capital specializes in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.