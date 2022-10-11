Monroe Capital backs Woodlawn Partners’ investment in transportation firm Sheer

The financing will be used by Sheer to back its technology platform, ramp up personnel hiring and expand its product offering.

Lender Monroe Capital is supporting Woodlawn Partners‘ investment in St. Louis, Missouri-based SheerTrans Solutions, a provider of third-party logistics and managed transportation services.

Moving forward, Joe Egertson, founder of Sheer, will continue as CEO and retain a significant ownership stake in the business.

The financing will be used by Sheer to back its technology platform, ramp up personnel hiring and expand its product offering.

“Woodlawn and Monroe are experienced investors with a great reputation for truly partnering with management teams to help businesses accelerate growth,” said Egertson in a statement. “The partnership brings new capital and perspectives that will serve as the catalyst for the next phase of growth at Sheer.”

Greg Bregstone and operating partners Eddie Leshin and Brian Winshall led the investment for Woodlawn Partners. Leshin is a former executive at American Backhaulers and Coyote Logistics and Brian Winshall is a former executive at American Backhaulers, CH Robinson and AFN.

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital specializes in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity.