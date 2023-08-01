Monroe Capital recruits Kaye as managing director for tech finance group

In this role, Kaye will be responsible for originating, structuring, and executing new investments within the software and technology sector.

Monroe Capital has hired Jeff Kaye as managing director for its technology finance group.

In this role, Kaye will be responsible for originating, structuring, and executing new investments within the software and technology sector.

Kaye is based in Chicago.

Prior to Monroe, he was a managing director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance in its financial sponsor coverage group. Kaye began his career with Ally Commercial Finance where he supported origination, underwriting, and portfolio management efforts.

“We are very excited to add Jeff to the Monroe Capital originations team,” said Tom Aronson, vice chairman & head of originations of Monroe Capital in a statement. “Jeff has an accomplished career spanning nearly two decades providing financing solutions to middle-market companies in the software and technology sector and brings with him many sponsor relationships. He will help us continue to grow our robust direct origination platform, and specifically the software and technology vertical, that we have built throughout the U.S.”

Monroe specializes in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity.