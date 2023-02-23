Monroe Capital to acquire venture lender Horizon

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital is an asset manager that specializes in private credit.

Horizon is the investment advisor to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Horizon was founded in 2004

Horizon has deployed over $3 billion in loan commitments across more than 315 venture-backed companies

Monroe Capital has agreed to acquire Farmington, Connecticut-based Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, a venture lender. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ted Koenig, chairman and CEO of Monroe, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Horizon to the Monroe Capital family. We have studied the venture lending space with significant interest over the years. We view Horizon, together with its management and 32 person team, as an industry-leading platform with a track record spanning over 20 years. We are excited by the prospects of leveraging our strong fundraising and investor relations capabilities to offer our limited partners a differentiated “alpha” generating product in one of the fastest growing segments of private credit.”

