Monroe Street Partners acquires electronic monitoring services company Vigilnet

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Jake Dawes, who has led the company since 2007, will remain as Vigilnet’s president and CEO.

Oxer Capital provided debt financing for the transaction and Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel for MSP

Vigilnet serves more than 130 agencies across the country that has monitored over 100,000 offenders since inception

Based in Chicago, MSP invests in the lower-middle market

Monroe Street Partners has acquired Omaha-based Vigilnet, a provider of electronic monitoring services to the criminal justice system. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Jake Dawes, who has led the company since 2007, will remain as Vigilnet’s president and CEO.

Alex Foshager, a managing partner at MSP, said in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with Jake and the Vigilnet management team, as the company has established itself as a leading electronic monitoring services provider in the United States.” Foshager continued, “As one of a select few service providers with significant scale and a growing national presence, this partnership will enable us to support key growth initiatives, with a particular focus on strategic acquisitions.”

Oxer Capital provided debt financing for the transaction and Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel for MSP.

Vigilnet serves more than 130 agencies across the country that has effectively monitored over 100,000 offenders since inception.

Based in Chicago, MSP invests in the lower-middle market.