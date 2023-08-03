Monroe Street Partners acquires marketing services platform Brandito

Brandito President Michael Lovern will continue in this role and also maintain a material ownership stake.

NorthCoast Mezzanine provided debt financing for the transaction and Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel for MSP

Brandito was founded in 2009

Based in Chicago, MSP targets the business services and industrial sectors

Monroe Street Partners has acquired a majority stake in Richmond, Virginia-based Brandito, a marketing services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this deal, Brandito President Michael Lovern has made a “substantial” reinvestment in the company and will maintain a material ownership stake. He also will continue to serve as president.

On the deal, Alexander Foshager, managing partner at MSP, said in a statement, “In Brandito, we saw the opportunity to partner with an innovative, industry-leading platform led by a fantastic management team.” Foshager continued, “We look forward to partnering with Michael and the rest of the Brandito team to support the company’s key organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

NorthCoast Mezzanine provided debt financing for the transaction and Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel for MSP.

Founded in 2009, Brandito provides promotional product sourcing, customized e-commerce stores, warehousing and logistics, kitting and creative marketing services.

Based in Chicago, MSP targets the business services and industrial sectors. MSP invests in the lower-middle market.