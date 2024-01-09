Montagu-backed RTI Surgical to acquire tissue repair products provider Cook Biotech

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

RTI Surgical, a medical device company, has agreed to acquire Cook Biotech, an Indiana-based provider of tissue-repair products from biomaterials. No financial terms were disclosed.

RTI Surgical is backed by Montagu.

On the deal, Adrien Sassi, a partner at Montagu, said in a statement, “We are committed to supporting both companies in reaching their full potential by leveraging proven technologies to create a platform for innovation that enables surgeons to better address the unique needs of their patients. We are excited to extend our support to RTI’s development and proud that Cook Group are trusting us for Cook Biotech’s next phase of development.”

