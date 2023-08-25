Monument invests in lawn and garden products manufacturer EarthWay

Based in Michigan, Monument is focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of between $2 million to $8 million

The private equity firm was founded in 2018

Monument MicroCap Partners has made an investment in Bristol, Indiana-based EarthWay, a maker of lawn & garden products including spreaders, gardening tools, ice control equipment and related accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with John and the Company’s outstanding management team,” said Tim Hildebrand, president of Monument in a statement. “The Company’s superior product quality, operational efficiency, and engineering capabilities are very strong differentiators in this market. We look forward to working with John and his team as we collectively seek to aggressively expand the business through further acquisitions.”

John Marshall serves as CEO and president of EarthWay.

