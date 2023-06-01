Monument MicroCap-backed Command Investigations acquires insurance investigation firm Infoquest

Infoquest was established in 1994

Based in Indianapolis, Monument MicroCap invests in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2 million to $8 million

Command Investigations LLC, a portfolio company of Monument MicroCap Partners, has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based Infoquest Information Services, a provider of professional investigation and information services for insurance claims defense and business information. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Command Investigations is a full-service private investigation company.

“Joining forces with Command will allow Infoquest to better serve our clients with an expanded geographic reach and complementary services. Command and Infoquest are a great partnership, and there is a strong cultural fit between our organizations,” said Jim Anderson, a partner at Infoquest in a statement.

