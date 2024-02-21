Monument MicroCap-backed Kelly Roofing recaps roofing contractor JJ Quality Builders

Kelly Roofing is a provider of replacement residential and commercial roofing systems and repairs existing roofs throughout Florida.

Kelly Roofing, a portfolio company of Monument MicroCap Partners, has recapitalized JJ Quality Builders, a roofing contractor based in Palm Beach County, Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kelly Roofing is a provider of replacement residential and commercial roofing systems and repairs existing roofs throughout Florida.

“We believe it is critical to find a partner with similar aspirations and core values as we enter the next phase of growth at JJ Quality Builders,” said Sandy Duque of JJ Quality Builders in a statement. “Kelly Roofing is the perfect fit, and we look forward to growing the combined business alongside their team.”

JJ Quality Builders represents the second recapitalization by Kelly Roofing. In July 2021, Kelly Roofing recapitalized Reliant Roofing based in Jacksonville, Florida. Kelly Roofing was recapitalized by Monument in September 2020.

Kelly Roofing was founded in 1972.

Based in the Midwest, Monument invests in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2 million to $8 million.