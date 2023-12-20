Monument MicroCap-backed Sweet Tooth acquires aluminum mold-maker Inter Molds

Based in Edgewood, New York, Sweet Tooth is a provider of tooling and injection molding services.

Sweet Tooth Enterprises, which backed by Monument MicroCap Partners, has acquired Bay Shore, New York-based Inter Molds, an aluminum mold-maker. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Sweet Tooth President Tim Goddeau said in a statement, “The Sweet Tooth team is thrilled to partner and combine forces with Inter Molds. Inter Molds adds sophisticated toolmaking knowledge, experience and capability with equipment that extends Sweet Tooth’s ability to serve our customers.”

Inter Molds was established in 1990.

