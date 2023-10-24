Monument MicroCap Partners backs manufacturer Sweet Tooth Enterprises

Micelli is a manufacturer of injection polycarbonate chocolate molds and Aztec specializes in custom tooling and injection molding services for commercial markets

Based in the Midwest, Monument invests in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2 million to $8 million

Monument MicroCap Partners has acquired Edgewood, New York-based Sweet Tooth Enterprises, a provider of tooling and injection molding services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sweet Tooth operates two divisions: Micelli Chocolate Mold Company and Aztec Tooling & Injection Molding Company. Micelli is a manufacturer of injection polycarbonate chocolate molds and Aztec specializes in custom tooling and injection molding services for commercial markets.

On the deal, Jim Futterknecht, a founding partner of Monument, said in a statement, “Tim Goddeau is an outstanding leader with deep industry knowledge who has built a tremendous business. Sweet Tooth’s unique positioning in the North American chocolate market, along with its unwavering commitment to quality and long-standing customer relationships, set them apart in this market. We look forward to working with Tim and his team as we pursue collective growth and expansion.”

