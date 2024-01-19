Monument taps Ronan as associate

Prior to Monument, Ronan was an investment banking analyst at Stout.

Monument MicroCap Partners has named Jack Ronan as an associate.

Prior to Monument, Ronan was an investment banking analyst at Stout.

“We are very excited to have Jack join our team. He comes with an exceptional transactional background and from a culture that fits our firm extremely well”, said Tim Hildebrand, president of Monument MicroCap Partners in a statement. “Jack will vastly increase our capabilities as we look to expand our current portfolio of platform companies while also continuing our pursuit of add-on acquisitions.”

Monument has completed twenty acquisitions since the firm’s inception over the last 5 years.

Based in the Midwest, Monument is focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2 million to $8 million.