Industrial/Manufacturing

More industrial tech companies on the block

Baker Hughes, Madison Industries, and Novacap and La Caisse are said to be selling industrial tech providers that are likely to command high multiples.

More industrial technology and manufacturing process companies that supply products, software and services for the energy, aerospace and automotive sectors are coming to market in 2026, and these types of companies are expected to continue commanding high valuations with mid-teen EBITDA multiples. 

As part of PE Hub’s ongoing On the Block series, we’re looking here at three industrial technology companies currently for sale, or soon to be in the market, based on intelligence from confidential sources.