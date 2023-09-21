Morgan joins ArcLight as senior advisor

In this role, Morgan will work with various ArcLight portfolio companies as well as assist in identifying new investment opportunities across the U.S.

ArcLight Capital Partners has named Curt Morgan as a senior advisor.

In this role, Morgan will work with various ArcLight portfolio companies as well as assist in identifying new investment opportunities across the U.S.

Most recently, Morgan was CEO of Vistra. Prior to Vistra, Morgan was president and CEO of EquiPower Resources and FirstLight Power. He also held leadership positions at NRG Energy, Mirant Corporation, Reliant Energy, and BP Amoco.

“We are excited to welcome Curt Morgan to our senior advisor team, which already includes highly experienced and respected leaders in the industry,” said Dan Revers, a managing partner at ArcLight in a statement. “He brings to ArcLight decades of experience, having managed one of the leading integrated publicly traded power companies. Together, we will continue to advance our value-add infrastructure strategy focused on the electrification value chain.”

Based in Boston, ArcLight invests in the middle market. Founded in 2001, ArcLight targets the infrastructure sector.