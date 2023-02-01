Morgan Stanley Capital Partners buys environmental consulting firm Apex from Sentinel

Sentinel acquired Apex in November 2018

Robert W. Baird & Co., Houlihan Lokey and AEC Advisors served as financial advisors to Apex

Sentinel invests in mid-market businesses

Sentinel Capital Partners has sold Rockville, Maryland-based Apex Companies, a provider of environmental consulting and engineering solutions, to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. No financial terms were dislosed.

Sentinel Capital Partners will maintain a minority stake in Apex post-closing.

Sentinel acquired Apex in November 2018.

“Apex’s management and employees are highly talented and committed, and we have greatly enjoyed working alongside them. This team has established Apex’s nationwide reputation as a leader in water resources and environmental compliance, has built an impressive track record, and has well positioned Apex to continue its impressive growth trajectory,” said Michael Fabian, a partner at Sentinel, in a statement. “Our investment in Apex also reflects Sentinel’s ongoing commitment to ESG.”

Robert W. Baird & Co., Houlihan Lokey, and AEC Advisors served as financial advisors to Apex.

Sentinel invests in mid-market businesses. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses.