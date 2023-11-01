Morgan Stanley Tactical Value and music publisher Kobalt form partnership to acquire music copyrights

As part of the venture, Kobalt will manage the creative, synch, licensing, administration, and investment services for the copyrights.

Morgan Stanley Tactical Value has teamed up with New York City-based music publisher Kobalt to invest more than $700 million to acquire music copyrights over the next few years. As part of the venture, Kobalt will manage the creative, synch, licensing, administration, and investment services for the copyrights.

“Morgan Stanley Tactical Value has profound respect for songwriters and the immense value of their art.” said Cameron Smalls, a managing director at Morgan Stanley Tactical Value in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the leading creator-first publisher that is a pioneer in maximizing royalty collections for songwriters and rightsholders. Together with Kobalt’s infrastructure and deep commitment to bettering the music industry, we are excited about our partnership and the opportunities ahead.”

Goldman Sachs acted as an advisor in this partnership.

Kobalt’s songwriter clients include Stevie Nicks, Phoebe Bridgers, The Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney. On average, Kobalt represents over 40 percent of the top 100 songs and albums in the U.S. and the UK.

Morgan Stanley Tactical Value is Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s private equity and credit investment platform.