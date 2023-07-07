Mountain Land Physical Therapy secures investment from Clairvest

Mountain Land Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy business operating in the Mountain West region of the US.

Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group has made a minority investment in Mountain Land Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical therapy business operating in the Mountain West region of the United States. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mountain Land was founded in 1984 and is led by CEO Rick Lybbert and COO Jason Lobb.

Lybbert, Lobb and other owners will roll substantially all of their equity alongside Clairvest and retain a majority ownership position.

The investments represents Clairvest’s third partnership in the medical practice management domain.

“We are thrilled to be backing a fully invested and experienced management team in this minority partnership deal. Mountain Land has a proven operating model, top-tier clinical compliance and a stellar reputation in the marketplace,” said Angus Cole, a managing director of Clairvest, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Clairvest Group invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners funds in owner-led mid-market businesses. Founded in 1987, it has more than C$4.3 billion of capital under management.