Mountain Ridge Capital unveils factoring commercial finance firm Alpha Ridge Funding

Alpine Ridge is focused on originating, underwriting, and managing factoring facilities from $50,000 to $30 million.

Craig Winslow is serving as president of Alpine Ridge

Mountain Ridge Capital is headquartered in New York City

Mountain Ridge Capital launches Alpha Ridge Funding, a factoring commercial finance company. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the launch, Craig Winslow, president of Alpine Ridge said in a statement, “We created Alpine Ridge to provide financing solutions to lower and middle-market businesses that value speed, sophistication and flexibility and may not otherwise be able to find the financing they need to run their business.”

Alpine Ridge Funding will provide loans to lower middle-market businesses.

