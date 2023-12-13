Mountaingate-backed WTWH Media acquires Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a digital B2B media platform with headquarters in Toronto.

Engineering.com develops engineering content that includes in-depth technical articles, videos, forums and educational resources

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, WTWH Media is a digital-first B2B media and marketing company

Mountaingate invested in WTWH in January 2023

WTWH Media, a portfolio company of Mountaingate Capital, has acquired Engineering.com, a digital B2B media platform with headquarters in Toronto. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Engineering.com develops engineering content that includes in-depth technical articles, videos, forums and educational resources. It has an audience of more than two million active registered users across its network of websites, forums and resources.

The acquisition expands WTWH Media’s reach across design engineering, automation, digital transformation and other sub-sectors, according to a release.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, WTWH is a digital-first B2B media and marketing company.

“WTWH Media is excited to welcome the Engineering.com digital B2B media team into our family of brands. This acquisition aligns with our ongoing commitment to provide valuable content, connections, and resources to industry professionals. Engineering.com’s wealth of content and engaged community will enhance our ability to serve engineers and our marketing partners,” said Scott McCafferty, CEO of WTWH Media.

Mountaingate Capital, a Denver, Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity firm, invested in WTWH in January 2023. Engineering.com is the fourth acquisition of WTWH under Mountaingate’s ownership.