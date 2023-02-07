Mountaingate backs digital marketing agency Ignite Visibility

Ignite was founded in 2013 by John Lincoln and Krishnan Coughran.

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Mountaingate while AGC Partners acted as M&A advisor to Ignite

Based in Denver, Mountaingate Capital targets the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors

Mountaingate Capital has invested in La Jolla, California-based Ignite Visibility, a digital marketing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are very excited to partner with John, Krish, and Ignite’s talented leadership team. Ignite’s expertise helps brands of all sizes accelerate their digital presence, with the Company’s methodology-based approach helping clients achieve lead generation and customer acquisition goals,” said Trent Sisson, managing director of Mountaingate, in a statement. “Ignite has an exceptional track record of revenue growth, a diverse client base, and an award-winning approach. Ignite is well-positioned to continue to disrupt the industry.”

