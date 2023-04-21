Move over Mad Men: 6 PE-backed digital marketing deals

Amulet Capital Partners, Vector Capital and Trinity Hunt Partners are among the recent buyers of digital marketing providers.

UPDATED: Digital marketing, which involves using the internet, mobile and other technology to reach customers, has become increasingly sophisticated over the years. Today, it encompasses a wide range of tactics and technologies, including social media marketing, search engine optimization, content marketing, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, email campaigns and paid advertising.

Private equity firms continue to invest in companies that provide digital marketing services. These businesses are scalable, profitable, flexible and cost-effective, say PE investors.

PE Hub has seen a slew of investments in this sector since the beginning of the year. Below, we round up six PE-backed deals, starting with the most recent, which was announced earlier this morning.

1. Amulet launches Unlock Health, following acquisitions of Eruptr and DECODE

Annnounced earlier today, Amulet Capital Partners, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based middle-market private equity investment firm focused on healthcare, and Athyrium Capital Management, a New York asset manager also focused on healthcare, have launched Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform.

The new platform combines Eruptr, a provider of healthcare digital marketing tools and DECODE, a digital and creative agency focused on the sector. Amulet and Athyrium announced the acquisition of Eruptr back in February, and Unlock Health announced the acquisition of DECODE today.

“We recognize the tremendous potential and impact a trusted, one-stop provider of integrated marketing, consulting, and tech enablement can have in breaking down long-standing barriers for healthcare organizations,” said Unlock Health CEO Brandon Edwards. “By combining two complementary, industry leading healthcare services platforms in Eruptr and DECODE with a bespoke team we are assembling, we are helping healthcare providers increase revenue, manage costs, and create healthier communities. Together, we’re removing the guesswork from growth and helping these organizations succeed now and in the future.”

2. Vector Capital-backed Mood Media acquires digital advertising firm Vibenomics

In March, Mood Media, an Austin-based portfolio company of San Francisco-based Vector Capital acquired Vibenomics, an in-store digital advertising provider headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Mood Media provides on-premise media software to more than 500,000 business locations in more than 140 countries through a cloud-delivered content platform, including curated music, messaging, digital signage, content management and scent marketing, said the company.

3. Trinity Hunt Partners invests in Supreme Optimization

Also in March, Dallas-based Trinity Hunter Partners made a majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-headquartered digital marketing agency focused on life sciences.

The investment will assist Supreme to accelerate its growth.

“Our team is impressed with Supreme’s unique culture and ability to achieve outsized growth outcomes for its clients,” said Mike Steindorf, partner at Trinity Hunt. “We look forward to building on Supreme’s strong foundation as we scale the business both organically and through M&A.”

4. Mountaingate invests in digital marketing agency Ignite Visibility

Mountaingate Capital, a Denver, Colorado-headquartered PE firm invested in Ignite Visibility, a La Jolla, California based digital marketing agency that supports enterprises through engine optimization, paid media execution, social media marketing, email marketing and more.

“Ignite has an exceptional track record of revenue growth, a diverse client base, and an award-winning approach. Ignite is well-positioned to continue to disrupt the industry,” said Trent Sisson, Mountaingate’s managing director.

5. Alterna Equity Partners-backed Mod Op buys Context Creative to go global

In January, Alterna Equity Partners-backed Mod Op made its first international acquisition by acquiring Context Creative, a Toronto-based full-service creative agency. Alterna is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Mod Op is a digital marketing and communications platform focused on B2B and B2C end markets and is headquartered in Miami. Based in Toronto, Context Creative will become Mod Op’s second non-US based office, alongside its office in Panama. Post the sale, Context’s Toronto office will become Mod Op’s Canadian headquarters.

6. PE-backed PureCars acquires customer data management platform AutoMiner

PureCars, backed by Diversis Capital Partners and Stage 1 Ventures, announced the acquisition of The AutoMiner, a customer data management platform, in January. Based in Atlanta, PureCars offers automotive digital advertising and merchandising services.

“The addition of The AutoMiner to PureCars means dealerships can partner with the leader in digital advertising knowing that they have a proven and secure solution for first-party data, and one that is available today,” said David Muscatel, Diversis senior operating partner.