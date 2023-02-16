MPE-backed Ideal Aluminum Products taps Bostwick as CEO

St. Augustine, Florida-based Ideal Aluminum Products is a maker of aluminum fence, gates, railing, outdoor structures and several other product categories.

St. Augustine, Florida-based Ideal Aluminum Products, a maker of aluminum fence, gates, railing, outdoor structures and several other product categories, has named Toby Bostwick as CEO.

Bostwick succeeds Michael Siegel and Doug Brady, who have jointly led the company for the past 12 years. Siegel and Brady will step down as co-CEOs and will continue their involvement with Ideal as board members.

Ideal is backed by MPE Partners, which invested in the company in 2021.

“Toby is the right leader for Ideal,” said Graham Schena, a partner at MPE, in a statement. “Toby’s extensive industry background and business development skills will help Ideal strengthen customer relationships, channel partnerships and develop alliances with Ideal’s stakeholders. Ideal has a very talented leadership team, and we believe that Toby is a great addition to that team and will be an instrumental part of Ideal’s success going forward.”

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE invests in lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.