MPE-backed Waterfront Brands acquires watercraft lifts provider Tide Tamer

Waterfront Brands, a portfolio company of MPE Partners, has acquired Snow Hill, North Carolina-based Tide Tamer, a maker of aluminum watercraft lifts, docks, and related waterfront accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Joe Machado, a partner at MPE, said in a statement, “This combination helps bolster Waterfront’s footprint in the Southeast, enhances Waterfront’s existing product offering, and gives Waterfront a new channel to sell through with the addition of Tide Tamer’s Boat Lift Warehouse platform. We are thrilled to bring Tide Tamer under the Waterfront umbrella to accelerate the growth of the combined businesses.”

Tree Line Capital Partners, Manulife Investment Management, Northwestern Mutual Capital, and LBC Credit Partners provided financing to support the transaction. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel for MPE Partners. Alcon Partners acted as the investment advisor to Waterfront.

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE invests in lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.