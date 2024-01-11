MPE Partners-backed Appearance Technology Group buys P&S Detail Products

Headquartered in Farmington, Michigan, ATG is a provider of car care accessories, appearance liquids, compounds & polishes, and specialty aerosols.

Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction while Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE Partners invests in lower middle market companies

MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services

Appearance Technology Group, which is backed by MPE Partners, has acquired P&S Detail Products, a Hayward, California-based maker of detailing products for professional and DIY users. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Rory MacLellan, vice president at MPE, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome P&S to the ATG portfolio of brands and look forward to accelerating growth across the combined company’s product portfolio, geographic reach, and shared capabilities.”

Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE.

Headquartered in Farmington, Michigan, ATG is a provider of car care accessories, appearance liquids, compounds & polishes, and specialty aerosols.

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE Partners invests in lower middle market companies. MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.