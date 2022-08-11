MPE Partners-backed DecoArt acquires artist materials firm Jack Richeson

MPE and DecoArt partnered in the transaction with the Richeson family, who will remain in their roles as leaders of Jack Richeson.

Cornerstone Business Services acted as investment banking advisor to Jack Richeson

Headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky, DecoArt is a a maker of paints and finishes for arts, crafts, and home decorating applications

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE invests in lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million

DecoArt, which is backed by MPE Partners, has acquired Kimberly, Wisconsin-based Jack Richeson, a provider of artist materials. No financial terms were disclosed.

MPE and DecoArt partnered in the transaction with the Richeson family, who will remain in their roles as leaders of Jack Richeson.

Nick Stender, vice president at MPE, said in a statement, “Jack Richeson has developed a reputation for delivering high quality products that exceed customer expectations. We saw a great fit between DecoArt and Jack Richeson and believe their shared capabilities will accelerate the growth of the combined companies.”

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff served as legal counsel for DecoArt. Cornerstone Business Services acted as the investment banking advisor and DeWitt served as legal counsel to Jack Richeson.

Headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky, DecoArt is a a maker of paints and finishes for arts, crafts, and home decorating applications.

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE invests in lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million.