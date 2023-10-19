MPE Partners invests in fasteners manufacturer Mid-States

Based in Cleveland and Ohio, MPE invests in the lower middle market

MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services

MPE Partners has made an investment in Mid-States Bolt & Screw Co, a Michigan-based provider of fasteners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Graham Schena, a partner at MPE, said in a statement, “We are looking forward to partnering with the Somers family and the rest of the Mid-States team to accelerate the company’s growth through continued customer service and product availability, as well as organic and inorganic geographic expansion.”

Mid-States was founded in 1973.

