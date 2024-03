MPE Partners invests in manufacturer Webster Industries

Fidelity Direct Lending and Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction.

MPE Partners has made an investment in Webster Industries, a Tiffin, Ohio-based manufacturer of engineered class chain, engineered class sprockets, and vibratory equipment for material handling and power transmission applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Constantine Elefter, a partner at MPE, said in a statement, “We are thrilled about our investment in Webster. The company has an enviable position in its served product categories and markets driven by strong customer-first centricity.”

Fidelity Direct Lending and Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE.

Webster was founded in 1876.

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE Partners invests in lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE targets high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.