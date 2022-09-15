MPE Partners promotes Elefter to partner

Previously, he served as an associate at Morgenthaler and as a senior associate at MPE Partners from 2010 to 2013

MPE Partners, a Cleveland- and Boston-based private equity firm, has promoted Constantine Elefter to partner.

Elefter rejoined MPE’s Cleveland office as a principal in May 2021. Previously, he served as an associate at Morgenthaler and as a senior associate at MPE Partners from 2010 to 2013, prior to attending business school.

On the promotion, MPE Partner Peter Taft said in a statement, “We have been impressed with Constantine’s investment judgment and relationship development capabilities. Constantine has made several meaningful contributions since rejoining MPE, most notably helping drive our successful exit of Bettcher Industries as well as co-leading our investment in Hi-Tech Industries and its subsequent merger with 3D International.”

Elefter currently holds board seats at Hi-Tech, Waterfront Brands, and Ideal Aluminum, all of which are current MPE portfolio investments. While at Morgenthaler, Elefter contributed to several legacy investments including Avtron, Enginetics Aerospace, and Satellite Logistics Group. Following his graduation from business school, Elefter served as a vice president at Norwest Equity Partners and a principal at The Riverside Company.

Elefter began his career at Wachovia Securities (now Wells Fargo Securities). He holds a B.S. in business administration from Ohio State University and a MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

Based in Cleveland and Boston, MPE invests in lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE targets manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.