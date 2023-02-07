MPE Partners promotes Smoragiewicz to partner and Stender to principal

Both Smoragiewicz and Stender are based in the firm's Boston office.

MPE Partners has promoted Christine Smoragiewicz to partner and Nick Stender to principal.

On the promotions, MPE Partner Peter Taft said in a statement, “We are excited to recognize the important contributions that Christine and Nick have made to our firm and in support of our portfolio companies and limited partners. We greatly appreciate their work and congratulate them on these well-deserved promotions.”

Since joining the team in 2021, Smoragiewicz has served as the firm’s chief financial officer and chief compliance officer. As a partner, she will retain the CFO and CCO titles. Prior to MPE, Smoragiewicz served 14 years as CFO and CCO at Intervale Capital (now Amberjack Capital Partners) and previously, as controller at J.W. Childs Associates (now Prospect Hill Growth Partners).

Stender rejoined MPE as a vice president in 2020 after attending business school, having previously served at MPE as an MBA intern in 2018 and a consultant in 2019. Prior to business school, Stender served as an associate at Apax Partners.

MPE Partners targets lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services.