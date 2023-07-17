MRE Partners backs event service provider Curated Events

MRE partnered with Blue Marlin Partners, Stonehenge Capital, Cohesive Capital, and UMB Financial on the transaction

MRE Partners has made an investment in Curated Events, an event service provider in the Eastern U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Curated Events is backed by Dubin Clark.

MRE partnered with Blue Marlin Partners, Stonehenge Capital, Cohesive Capital, and UMB Financial on the transaction.

“The company is at a nice inflection point in its evolution,” said Jon Schwartz, director of private investments at MRE in a statement. “We like the industry shift towards customized experiences, the market fragmentation, and the opportunity to drive an improved customer experience through continued professionalization and technology.”

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, MRE Partners is the family office of David Williams, former owner and CEO of Merkle, a provider tech-enabled marketing services.

Dubin Clark invests in branded niche manufacturing and specialty services companies with at least $10 million in sales.