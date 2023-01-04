MSCP-backed Impact Fitness secures debt financing from Brightwood

The capital infusion will be used for growth and expansion.

Impact Fitness is a Planet Fitness franchisee with locations across the U.S. and Canada

Headquartered in Brighton, Michigan, Impact Fitness was founded in 2006 by Chris Klebba

Brightwood Capital Advisors targets middle-market businesses

Brightwood Capital Advisors has provided debt financing to Impact Fitness, a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used for growth and expansion.

Impact Fitness is a Planet Fitness franchisee with locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Brighton, Michigan, the company was founded in 2006 by Chris Klebba.

“This transaction is a testament to our team’s 10+ years of institutional knowledge of the fitness space and ability to deliver flexible financing solutions,” said Kunal Shah, a managing director at Brightwood, in a statement. “As long-time partners of MSCP, we look forward to supporting Impact Fitness in its next stage of growth as it looks to open new clubs and provide affordable gym access to underserved communities.”

Brightwood Capital Advisors targets middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising.

Brightwood was founded in 2010.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform.