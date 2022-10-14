MSouth backs healthcare staffing firm Medix

Andrew Limouris will remain CEO and a Medix investor.

Medix has 21 offices and operates in 44 states

MSouth targets the business services, healthcare services, media, telecommunication, specialty distribution, and niche manufacturing sectors

Based in Atlanta, MSouth was launched in 2007

MSouth Equity Partners has made an investment in Chicago-based Medix Staffing Solutions, a provider of allied healthcare staffing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Andrew Limouris will remain CEO and a Medix investor.

Medix has 21 offices and operates in 44 states.

“MSouth has long sought after the right strategic investment in healthcare staffing and couldn’t be happier with the Medix fit,” said Dan Campbell, a partner at MSouth Equity Partners, in a statement.

Campbell joined MSouth in 2018 and previously served as CEO of staffing firm Hire Dynamics.

Founded in 2007, the Atlanta-based MSouth targets the business services, healthcare services, media, telecommunication, specialty distribution, and niche manufacturing sectors.