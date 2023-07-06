Mubadala-backed Canada Cartage acquires Cam-Scott Transport

Cam-Scott specializes in the food and beverage sector in Ontario and services customers with deliveries across Canada and the US

With headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Cartage is a provider of transportation and logistics services

Last year, Mubadala Capital acquired the company from Nautic Partners

Canada Cartage, a portfolio company of Mubadala Capital, has acquired Cam-Scott Transport, a Whitby, Ontario-based provider of temperature-sensitive delivery services.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

With more than 150 tractors and 250 reefer trailers, Cam-Scott specializes in the food and beverage sector in Ontario and services customers with deliveries across Canada and the US.

With headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Cartage is a provider of transportation and logistics services. Last year, Mubadala Capital acquired the company from Nautic Partners.

“Cam-Scott is very successful and growing transport company,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay in a statement. “Their specialization in temperature-controlled fresh, frozen, and dry goods is a great fit with Canada Cartage’s customer base in the grocery and retail food and beverage sectors. Combining our two companies will help us to grow in these important market segments. I want to welcome the new team members from Cam-Scott and wish them much success at Canada Cartage.”

Mubadala is the asset management subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign wealth fund.

Left Lane Associates assisted in the transaction.