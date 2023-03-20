Mubadala-backed TruFood Manufacturing appoints Lenox as sales and marketing VP

Most recently, Lenox was vice president of contract manufacturing for Shearer’s Foods.

Pittsburgh-based TruFood Manufacturing, a maker of nutrition bars, chocolate and baked granola, has named Justin Lenox as vice president of sales and marketing.

TruFood is a portfolio company of Mubadala Capital.

Most recently, Lenox was vice president of contract manufacturing for Shearer’s Foods.

In his new role at TruFood, Lenox will lead a team of sales and marketing professionals to drive strategic commercialization activities for the business

“Justin is a high-achieving, results-driven sales executive who will be an integral addition to the TruFood executive leadership team,” said Ted Schouten, TruFood’s chairman, in a statement. “His expertise will be fundamental to our plans of continuing to seek new and innovative ways to invest and enhance TruFood’s ability to deliver for its customers and capitalize on strong market opportunities.”

In October 2022, Mubadala Capital acquired TruFood Manufacturing in partnership with management.

Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a $284 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.