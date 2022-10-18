Mubadala Capital acquires snack food maker TruFood

TruFood will remain a standalone business

Mubadala Capital has acquired Pittsburgh-based TruFood, a snack food maker. The seller is AUA Private Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“TruFood is an exceptional company that has firmly established itself as a market leader, a position it has achieved through a history of reliability, continuous innovation and consistently delivering superior products for its customers. Just as importantly, it has an experienced and dedicated management team and passionate employees who are committed to driving value for the company and all its stakeholders,” said Adnan Azam, a director at Mubadala Capital, in a statement. “Even as a category leader, TruFood has significant growth potential and we are confident that access to our resources and network, combined with the synergies within the wider Mubadala Capital portfolio, will help the company reach even greater heights.”

Under the terms of the agreement, TruFood will remain a standalone business and will maintain the same TruFood identity and operational autonomy.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as legal advisors to Mubadala while William Blair was financial advisor. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor to TruFood while Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor.

Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a $284 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi.