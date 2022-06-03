Mubadala Capital acquires two Brazilian medical schools

Mubadala Capital has acquired two Brazilian medical universities: Medicina UniFTC Salvador and Unesulbahi. The two schools will form a new educational company controlled by Mubadala. No financial terms were disclosed.

2 June, 2022 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/New York, USA: Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company, today announced the acquisition of Medicina UniFTC Salvador and Unesulbahia. The two Brazil-based medical universities will form a new educational group that will be controlled by Mubadala Capital with the founding family continuing as minority shareholders of the newly formed company.

The new group does not include other educational programs on the Salvador Campus or the faculties and University Centers of the UniFTC Group in other cities, which will remain under their current ownership.

“With the investment from Mubadala Capital, the new group, comprised of the Unesulbahia campus in Eunápolis and Medicina de Salvador, will be a key education group of nationwide relevance with a successful pedagogical approach that has already been approved with the highest score by the Ministry of Education”, says William Oliveira, member of the Board of Directors and family representative in the new educational group.

The CEO of the new institution is Thiago Sayão, an industry professional with extensive experience in managing educational institutions. Sayão highlights that the academic guidelines and the current pedagogical project remain unchanged and that the entry of Mubadala Capital, an investor with long-term perspective, will be very positive for the students. “In addition to a specific focus on Medicine, we will have a continuous evolution of our academic quality”.

Sayão, who has more than 20 years of experience in the education field, says that the program developed by Medicina UniFTC, known for its academic excellence and focus on the students, was key in his decision to join forces with Mubadala Capital on this nationwide project to invest in institutions capable of offering a unique academic training.

Oscar Fahlgren, Head of Mubadala Capital Brazil, is optimistic about the new project and says that the education sector has a bright future in Brazil. “We see this business as an excellent opportunity, and we could not have a better partner in delivering this educational project in Brazil. The team is exceptional, and the possibilities are endless for Mubadala Capital, for the new educational institution, and especially for the students”, concludes Oscar Fahlgren.

Medicina UniFTC and Unesulbahia

At Medicina UniFTC Salvador, students have access to cutting-edge technology, which ranges from real-life simulations, augmented virtual reality, in addition to clinics and laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. More than 5,000 patients are seen per month at the UniFTC Clinic, at Paralela, a healthcare facility that is also a reference in specialized healthcare for several cities in the countryside of Bahia.