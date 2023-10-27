Mubadala Capital-backed TruFood Manufacturing appoints Buick as CEO

Based in Pittsburgh, TruFood Manufacturing is a maker of nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate moulded products and baked goods.

TruFood Manufacturing, which is backed by Mubadala Capital, has named Michael Buick as its new CEO.

Most recently, Buick served as senior vice president and general manager of the plant-based food and beverage business unit at SunOpta.

Adnan Azam, an executive director at Mubadala Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Michael Buick to the TruFood family. With a proven track record of exemplary leadership and a dedication to excellence, he is poised to steer the company towards a future defined by innovation, growth and an unwavering commitment to our customers.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mubadala Capital is the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company. Mubadala Capital manages about $20 billion in total.