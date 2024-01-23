Namakor acquires CMI Mulching, Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests

CMI Mulching is a Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Quebec-based specialist in the manufacturing of tracked mulching tractors and stump grinders.

Namakor Holdings has acquired CMI Mulching, a Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Quebec-based specialist in the manufacturing of tracked mulching tractors and stump grinders. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition, supported by an equity investment by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, comes with an infusion of human and financial resources aimed at propelling the company’s growth.

Charles Vennat will take the helm of CMI as president and CEO.

“The success of manufacturing companies in Namakor’s portfolio largely results from the addition of exceptional talent at the helm of experienced teams,” said Stéphane Huot, president of Namakor Holdings, in a statement. ” Charles’ vision, focused on teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, coupled with his relevant experience as the president and CEO of Canadian manufacturing companies across a range of industries, will enable CMI’s seasoned team to reach new heights of excellence.”

CMI is Namakor’s sixth platform acquisition and its 14th transaction since its inception.

Namakor specializes in the acquisition of small and medium-sized businesses in the North American manufacturing sector. The firm is based in Tampa, Florida.

With headquarters in Montreal, Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a labor-sponsored provider of development and growth capital in Quebec companies.