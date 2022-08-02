Leonard Green-backed Wrench Group buys air conditioning and plumbing firm Superior

Superior Service will operate in the future under the Donovan Heat, Air & Electric brand

Superior will retain its local leadership and management

Wrench Group operates in 23 markets across 12 states

Wrench Group LLC, which is backed by Leonard Green & Partners, has acquired St. Augustine, Florida-based Superior Service, a provider of air conditioning and plumbing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Superior Service operates under the service umbrella of Donovan Heat, Air, & Electric, a home services company serving the Jacksonville area. Donovan joined the Wrench family in 2020 as its first north Florida location.

“Superior has a long track record of success and are beloved locally for their family-like customer service,” said Ken Haines, CEO of the Wrench Group, in a statement. “They are a terrific complement to Donovan’s excellence in nearby Jacksonville and allow us to expand the number of homeowners we serve and continue to grow in northeast Florida.”

Superior will retain its local leadership and management and continue to operate under its current brand in the near term before transitioning to the Donovan brand at a future date to be determined.

