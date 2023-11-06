National Bank’s NBPI invests in CVTech-IBC succession deal

The investment will be used by management to buy the shares of CVTech-IBC’s president and majority shareholder, Alain Charest, and operations manager, Marc Dionne

David Ouellet will be the new president and chief operating officer

NBPI manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund

CVTech-IBC, a Drummondville, Quebec-based designer and manufacturer of continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), has secured an investment in its capital stock with the support of National Bank Private Investment (NBPI). No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by management to buy the shares of the company’s president and majority shareholder, Alain Charest, and operations manager, Marc Dionne.

The deal finalizes CVTech-IBC’s transfer initiated by Charest a few years ago when he formed a management team to ensure succession.

David Ouellet will be the new president and chief operating officer of CVTech-IBC

“NBPI firmly believes it can guide the company through the next phase of its growth by supporting the development and marketing of new solutions and optimizing its processes,” said Luc Ménard, executive vice president, managing director and head of private investments at National Bank, in a statement. “SMEs are the backbone of our economy and we’re seeing more and more business transfers. That’s why it’s so important to offer them the support they need at this key juncture.”

National Bank Commercial Banking and Investissement Québec assisted with the transaction by arranging bank financing.

NBPI, an affiliate of the National Bank of Canada, manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund.