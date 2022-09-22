Nautic-backed VC3 acquires IT firm Accent Computer Solutions

VC3 was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina

Founded in 1986, Nautic invests in the middle market

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Nautic targets the healthcare, industrials, and services sectors

VC3, which is backed by Nautic Partners, has acquired California-based Accent Computer Solutions, a managed IT services, cybersecurity, and consulting provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

VC3 is a managed service provider serving municipalities and businesses across North America.

Sandy Reeser, VC3’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are incredibly excited that Accent Computer Solutions is joining the VC3 Team. California is a huge part of our growth plans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a successful and mature MSP like Accent as our first acquisition in the Golden State. Collectively, we will continue to raise the bar on security and process automation so that all our clients across North America can focus on what they do best, while we focus on their IT.”

The companies will continue to operate under their respective names during an integration period before combining their operations under the VC3 brand.

